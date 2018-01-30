Man found dead inside Flint home - WNEM TV 5

Man found dead inside Flint home

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities are investigating the death of a Mid-Michigan man as a homicide.

Officers were called about just before 11 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29 to the 2000 block of Broadway Boulevard in Flint for reports of a man down.

Police said they found a man in his 60s dead inside his home from “multiple unknown injuries.” The case has been ruled a homicide, according to Flint Police.

The man’s death is still under investigation. No further details were released.

