Michigan bar to get diversity training after MLK Day gift

A Michigan bar will undergo mandatory diversity and sensitivity training following an incident involving a watermelon on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Lansing State Journal reports that a biracial employee of Darb's Tavern and Eatery in Mason received a watermelon from her co-workers and boss on MLK Day. Kelly Martin Aimery, the employee's mother, posted on Facebook saying the words "Happy 1/2 MLK" and "Happy black day" were written on the watermelon.

The bar's owner and manager Rob Hearit issued a statement Monday that said the action was mean to be a "friendly joke" but was in "poor taste and offensive." Hearit says he will undergo diversity and sensitivity training along with his staff.

Aimery declined to comment to the newspaper. Her daughter couldn't be reached for comment.

