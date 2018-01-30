Man arrested in string of Bay City robberies

Authorities say they’ve caught the man responsible for a string of robberies in Bay City.

The first robbery happened about 11:32 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29 at the 7-Eleven store on Kosciuszko Avenue.

Investigators said a man walked into the store and demanded money. When leaving, he stole a vehicle that was left running in the parking lot. The vehicle was later recovered, police said.

The second incident happened about 7:31 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30 at King’s Party Store on Madison Avenue.

Investigators said the suspect left without getting any money and went to McDonald’s on Broadway Avenue. There, he demanded money from an employee and left after getting an undisclosed amount.

Police said the suspect ran from the scene after seeing a responding officer. The man was arrested after a short foot chase. The money from McDonald’s was on him, according to officials.

Investigators said no weapons were seen in the three separate incidents and no one was hurt.

The suspect, a 34-year-old Bay City man, was interviewed and booked into the Bay County Jail on charges of robbery, vehicle theft and resisting and obstructing police.

His name has not been released.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.