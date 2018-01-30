Friday, February 2nd is Groundhog Day

February 2nd, marks the midway point of winter between the Winter Solstice and the Spring Equinox -- Halfway through the Winter season.

History:

The holiday began as a Pennsylvania German custom in southeastern and central Pennsylvania. In 1723, the Delaware Indians settled in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. It was a campsite halfway between the Allegheny and the Susquehanna Rivers. The name Punxsutawney comes from the Indian name for the location "ponksad-uteney" that translates to "the town of the sand flies." When the Germans came to America in the 1700s and settled in Pennsylvania, they brought their tradition of 'Candlemas' (when they looked at the shadows of candles for signs of warmer weather) and introduced the tradition of an animal seeing its shadow or not to predict the weather on that day. In Germany, a badger had been used, but a suitable replacement in America was the groundhog.

Here's the legend:

If Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter weather. If he does not see his shadow, there will be an early spring.

Here’s how the past several years shaped out.

2017- Phil saw his shadow. Six more weeks of winter.

2016- No shadow. Spring is fast approaching.

2015/2014- Phil saw his shadow.

2013 - Phil did not see his shadow.

Groundhog Day is NOT Scientific:

Punxsutawney Phil has been "forecasting" the weather on Groundhog day for more than 120 years. How accurate has he been throughout his job?

Well according to Groundhog Club's records, he has only been accurate 39 Percent of the time, since the first Groundhog day in 1887.



In Punxsutawney Pennsylvania, the weather forecast for Friday is consisting of temperatures in the teens for the afternoon hours. Also, cloud cover will be mostly cloudy to overcast skies and a chance for scattered snow showers. Stayed tuned to see if Phil sees his shadow or not. Let us know your predictions.

