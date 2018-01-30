Man with 'long life of crime' convicted of 2016 murder

A Flint man was found guilty of murder in a 2016 shooting death inside a Flint social club.

Edward Hilton, 75, was convicted of second-degree murder for shooting James Boaz Jr., 34, and his 56-year-old father James Boaz Sr.

It happened Jan. 26, 2016 in the Old-Timers Social Club on the 3200 block of N. Saginaw Street in Flint.

The father and son fled the building after the shooting and Boaz Sr. quickly fell to the ground and his son called 911, according to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office.

Boaz Sr. suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to an area hospital where he died.

Hilton was also convicted of assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm for the shooting. He faces up to life in prison.

Hilton's criminal record dates back to a bank robbery conviction in 1966. The prosecutor's office said he has served multiple prison sentences for various other crimes.

"Edward Hilton's long life of crime may have just come to an end," Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said. "While there is nothing that can bring back James Boaz Sr., we can be assured that legal justice is being dealt against the man who took his life."

Hilton is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 26.

