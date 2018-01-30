Ex-Michigan State player Walton defends himself

Former Michigan State basketball player Travis Walton is defending himself after ESPN reported he was named in a sexual assault report and had assault and battery charges dismissed in 2010. At the time, Walton's four-year career as a guard with the Spartans was over and he was assisting Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo while taking classes to graduate.

Walton says in a statement sent to The Associated Press he had multiple consensual encounters with a woman, who accused him of rape. Walton says he never hit a woman as alleged in a bar, where he says she threw a drink at him.

The Los Angeles Clippers, who employ him as an assistant coach with their minor league team, put Walton on administrative leave last week.

Walton apologizes for the negative attention the story has brought to Michigan State, the Clippers, his family and friends.

