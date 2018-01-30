Firebirds Host Rival Saginaw Spirit This Wednesday

Flint, Mich. – The Flint Firebirds return home to the Dort Federal Event Center this Wednesday night when the club faces-off against in-state rival, the Saginaw Spirit. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. for the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup contest.

Wednesday’s game features “College Night” with $2 beers and hot dogs for all fans in attendance. All college students with valid identification will also receive $2 off admission.

This contest will be the final game for the “Firebirds Fight Hunger” campaign. In partnership with the Foodbank of Eastern Michigan fans can bring in five non-perishable food items complimentary (sponsored) Silver Level ticket, courtesy of Little Caesars and The View Newspaper Group. (limit to four tickets per person).

Wednesday is also considered a ‘double redemption’ game for all season ticket holders and sponsors: If you’ve missed any games this season, you can redeem your unused season ticket(s) to get two tickets for every one season ticket presented at the Dort Federal Event Center box office.

Single game tickets for all Firebirds games are $12 / Bronze, $16 / Silver, $20 / Gold and $26 / VIP seating (Seating Chart). All seats are reserved / assigned seating. Fans can purchase tickets by calling (810) 744-0580, in-person at the Dort Federal Event Center Box Office or online at ticketmaster.com here.

For ticket information, flex tickets or group outings, contact Dominic Gutierrez at (810) 701-8536 or email domg@flintfirebirds.com. To book a private suite, please contact Karla Turner at (810) 744-0580 ext. 213 or email karla@flintfirebirds.com

