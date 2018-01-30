Kozinski leads CMU past Northern Illinois - WNEM TV 5

Kozinski leads CMU past Northern Illinois

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) -- Josh Kozinski broke Central Michigan's program record for career 3-pointers and scored a career-high 24 points to lead the Chippewas past Northern Illinois 81-67 on Tuesday night.
   Kozinski did all his damage from long range, knocking down a career-high eight in 15 attempts for Central Michigan (14-8, 3-6 Mid-American Conference). The Michigan native has 275 3-pointers, topping the mark of 271 set last season by Braylon Rayson. David DiLeo finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds for his second straight double-double and third of the season. Cecil Williams chipped in with 13 points and nine boards, while Luke Meyer scored 12. The Chippewas buried a season-high 17 3-pointers in 41 attempts (41.5 percent).
   Eugene German paced the Huskies (10-12, 3-6) with 21 points and seven rebounds. Dante Thorpe added 17 points, Levi Bradley scored 13 and Gairges Daow had 10 points and five rebounds. Northern Illinois fell to 1-9 on the road this season.

