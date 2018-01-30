Sheriff's deputy pulls driver from burning car after crash

Consumers Energy customers all across Mid-Michigan are suffering from sticker shock after the latest round of energy bills arrived in their mailboxes.More >
Consumers Energy customers all across Mid-Michigan are suffering from sticker shock after the latest round of energy bills arrived in their mailboxes.More >
As the temperatures drop, some Mid-Michigan residents might actually turn their thermostats down. Dozens, if not nearly 100, Mid-Michigan residents reached out to TV5 complaining their Consumers Energy bills have spiked to double, sometimes triple the normal amount.More >
As the temperatures drop, some Mid-Michigan residents might actually turn their thermostats down. Dozens, if not nearly 100, Mid-Michigan residents reached out to TV5 complaining their Consumers Energy bills have spiked to double, sometimes triple the normal amount.More >
Two men have been sentenced to prison for possessing nearly 100 pounds of the drug fentanyl.More >
Two men have been sentenced to prison for possessing nearly 100 pounds of the drug fentanyl.More >
Authorities say they’ve caught the man responsible for a string of robberies in Bay City.More >
Authorities say they’ve caught the man responsible for a string of robberies in Bay City.More >
Authorities say a man was killed after he lost control of his van on snow-covered roads and crashed head-on with another vehicle.More >
Authorities say a man was killed after he lost control of his van on snow-covered roads and crashed head-on with another vehicle.More >
In Florida's halls of power, Sherry Johnson is somewhat of an anomaly: a black woman who grew up destitute and survived child abuse.More >
In Florida's halls of power, Sherry Johnson is somewhat of an anomaly: a black woman who grew up destitute and survived child abuse.More >
As the saying goes, crime doesn't pay, but it can make you laugh occasionally.More >
As the saying goes, crime doesn't pay, but it can make you laugh occasionally.More >
Lunar eclipses come around at least one per year, but there's something special about the one that's coming to our skies on January 31.More >
Lunar eclipses come around at least one per year, but there's something special about the one that's coming to our skies on January 31.More >
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >
All Bangor Township Schools and childcare were closed on Tuesday, Jan. 30 due to a threat posted on social media.More >
All Bangor Township Schools and childcare were closed on Tuesday, Jan. 30 due to a threat posted on social media.More >