Texas officer reunites with K-9 partner

A K-9 officer in Texas is home safe after going missing for nearly two weeks.

The K-9 named Warrant broke loose from his kennel and his time on the road was pretty rough. When they finally found him, he was dehydrated, had a broken leg and lost 15 pounds.

Officer David Wall and his missing partner were reunited last week and it's impossible to tell who's happier.

"He jumps up and hits me in the chest. I get down on the ground with him. It's like being reunited with one of your kids,” Wall said.

After surgery this week, Warrant is expected to make a full recovery and could be back on the job in as little as four months.

