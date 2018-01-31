Dr. Phil interviews father of rock-throwing suspect - WNEM TV 5

Dr. Phil interviews father of rock-throwing suspect

Posted: Updated:
Mikadyn Payne (Source: Genesee County Sheriff) Mikadyn Payne (Source: Genesee County Sheriff)
CBS -

A father is speaking out on national television after his son was charged with a crime that shocked Mid-Michigan.

Dr. Phil sat down with the father of Mikaydn Payne. He’s one of the five teens accused of throwing a rock onto I-75 last October. The rock crashed through a moving vehicle, striking and killing Kenneth White of Mt. Morris.

Father: They told me that Mikadyn had just wrote a statement on paper. They told me he was part of the five boys that were supposed to be involved in the rock throwing.

Dr. Phil: Did you read the statement your son had written?

Father: It was incriminating. 

Dr. Phil: What did it say?

The father will answer that question and others beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday on the Dr. Phil Show, right here on TV5. 

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.