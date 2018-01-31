Blustery Wednesday keeps warmer temps feeling cold

We're finally to the middle portion of the traditional workweek and overall, no major issues await you as you step out the door for the Wednesday morning commute. A little light snow is passing through, so keep an eye out for some slick spots on area roads, but overall accumulations should be minor.

Today & Tonight

Snow should remain generally on the lighter side this morning, but while accumulations shouldn't get out of control, we do have a light coating on some area roads, so be sure to keep an eye out for that.

If any locations get close to an inch or a bit over that mark today, it will likely be our counties north of the Saginaw Bay, possibly the tip of the Thumb too.

Beyond the light snow of this morning, mostly dry weather is expected for the afternoon and evening hours as snow tapers off. There is a slight possibility of an isolated shower later today, but most won't see a thing. If you are one of the "lucky" ones, it shouldn't amount to much.

Highs this afternoon should jump into the middle and upper 30s after starting this morning in the 20s. While 30s may be nice to see, don't get your hopes up to much as a blustery southwesterly wind, around 15-25 miles per hour with gusts of 30-35 miles per hour, will keep us feeling more like the 20s through our Wednesday.

Later on tonight, expect temperatures to hover in the 20s and stay in the 20s for the early morning commutes on Thursday. However, temperatures will fall from that point forward with teens by Thursday evening. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of snow late in the overnight toward the AM commutes.

