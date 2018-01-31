Man charged in sword attack ordered to get mental exam - WNEM TV 5

Man charged in sword attack ordered to get mental exam

BATTLE CREEK, MI (AP) -

A man who police say broke into a southern Michigan apartment and attacked his ex-girlfriend with a sword has been ordered to get a competency evaluation.

The Battle Creek Enquirer reports that a judge on Tuesday approved the examination for 35-year-old Anthony Whitlock. His lawyer requested the exam, alleging Whitlock said God told him to attack the woman.

Defense lawyer James Sauber also says Whitlock is agitated and non-communicative.

Battle Creek police say the 35-year-old woman lost a thumb and two fingers when she was attacked on Jan. 12 with a 3-foot sword.

Police say the former couple's 13-year-old son intervened during the attack, pushing his father away and attempting to stab him with a kitchen knife.

Whitlock is jailed on charges including assault with intent to murder.

