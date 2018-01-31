School crossing guards needed in Saginaw

The city of Saginaw is looking for people to help ensure the safety of students.

The Saginaw Police Department reports the city is looking for substitute crossing guards to fill in as needed at various crossings during the school year. Substitute status may lead to a regular assignment, the department said.

The position pays $22 per day.

Yay! More opportunities here in Saginaw! Check out our website for more info and for more job postings!! pic.twitter.com/P1yfvJ3BBq — City Of Saginaw Mi (@CityOfSaginawMi) January 31, 2018

You must be 18 years old and pass a pre-employment physical examination and drug screen. You also need to pass a background check.

Employment applications are available at the Office of Human Resources at City Hall Room 202 or online at www.saginaw-mi.com under the “Find a Job” link.

