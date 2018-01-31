Back to the freezer in Mid-Michigan

With the temperatures we've seen so far this week in the 20s and a stripe of heavy snow in parts of the area on Monday, it may be hard to believe just last week temperatures managed to jump into the 50s in the Lower Peninsula.

By this afternoon, we'll be warming up into the middle and upper 30s, which on the surface seems like a nice jump from Monday and Tuesday. But the winds will keep us feeling a lot colder than that all day and actual temperatures take a nosedive through the day on Thursday.

The question on many minds might be, where was this for Snowfest week?!

Immediate Future: Next 5 Days

After today, we'll still continue the roller coaster ride, but it won't be quite as dramatic of a swing as we've seen recently and definitely not as warm. It will mostly be a tug of war between teens and 20s for our daily highs.

Certainly these temperatures aren't out of the ordinary for early February, but we know that with any sort of wind, those temperatures will feel quite chilly. You can check out that trend for the next five days pictured below.

Note: Image may not be visible on the mobile app. Best viewed on desktop.

6-10 Day Outlook (February 5th-9th)

Even beyond the 7-day forecast, our odds for below-average temperatures seem pretty good. The extended outlook gives the state of Michigan at least 60% odds, with northern lower and the U.P closer to 70-80% odds.

It's looking like we'll be going back to a jet stream pattern that features a ridge in the western parts of the US with above-average temps, with a trough closer to home allowing for below-average temperatures.

As always, perspective is needed. Below-normal temperatures don't necessarily mean we'll be in the teens or below zero every single day. Listed below, you can see our average highs and lows for Saginaw in Flint during this time period.

Saginaw & Flint Average Highs: Low 30s Average Lows: Middle Teens



This of course would qualify a day in the middle 20s as below-average. You can find the temperature outlook for February 5th-9th below, along with the extended 8-14 day temperature outlook below. Days 8-14 don't get much better for warm weather lovers!

Note: Images may not be visible on the mobile app. Best viewed on desktop.





Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.