Clare County senior center closing its doors despite outrage

Consumers Energy customers all across Mid-Michigan are suffering from sticker shock after the latest round of energy bills arrived in their mailboxes.More >
Consumers Energy customers all across Mid-Michigan are suffering from sticker shock after the latest round of energy bills arrived in their mailboxes.More >
With the chunk of money he won, Savastano had some plans in mind.More >
With the chunk of money he won, Savastano had some plans in mind.More >
Dozens of parasitic worms were found burrowing in the feet of a young Canadian couple after a recent trip to the Dominican Republic.More >
Dozens of parasitic worms were found burrowing in the feet of a young Canadian couple after a recent trip to the Dominican Republic.More >
A father is speaking out on national television after his son was charged with a crime that shocked Mid-Michigan.More >
A father is speaking out on national television after his son was charged with a crime that shocked Mid-Michigan.More >
As the saying goes, crime doesn't pay, but it can make you laugh occasionally.More >
As the saying goes, crime doesn't pay, but it can make you laugh occasionally.More >
A woman's humorous obituary for her father has gone viral. It recounts his fondness for his family, his 32 jars of Miracle Whip, and his 17 boxes of Hamburger Helper.More >
A woman's humorous obituary for her father has gone viral. It recounts his fondness for his family, his 32 jars of Miracle Whip, and his 17 boxes of Hamburger Helper.More >
As the temperatures drop, some Mid-Michigan residents might actually turn their thermostats down. Dozens, if not nearly 100, Mid-Michigan residents reached out to TV5 complaining their Consumers Energy bills have spiked to double, sometimes triple the normal amount.More >
As the temperatures drop, some Mid-Michigan residents might actually turn their thermostats down. Dozens, if not nearly 100, Mid-Michigan residents reached out to TV5 complaining their Consumers Energy bills have spiked to double, sometimes triple the normal amount.More >
Authorities say a man was killed after he lost control of his van on snow-covered roads and crashed head-on with another vehicle.More >
Authorities say a man was killed after he lost control of his van on snow-covered roads and crashed head-on with another vehicle.More >
A Tennessee high school student's anti-bullying video has resulted in nearly 600,000 views on YouTube and a suspension for its creator.More >
A Tennessee high school student's anti-bullying video has resulted in nearly 600,000 views on YouTube and a suspension for its creator.More >
Authorities say they’ve caught the man responsible for a string of robberies in Bay City.More >
Authorities say they’ve caught the man responsible for a string of robberies in Bay City.More >