Clare County senior center closing its doors despite outrage

After three decades of serving meals to seniors, a Mid-Michigan center has no choice but to shut its doors.

“It’s terribly disappointing to think that it might be discontinued,” said Diana Schreer, who has been going to the Lake Senior Center for years.

The Lake Senior Center has been serving meals to seniors since 1987, but they’ll serve their last meals on Friday, Feb. 2.

“We sent a letter, stating that because our rent is paid up through February, we would not be leasing their building anymore,” said Lori Phelps, executive director for Clare County Senior Services and Council on Aging.

Phelps said the center is in dire need of an upgrade.

“The building is old and however grateful we are that we’ve been able to lease the space from the DAV (Disabled American Veterans), it hasn’t been kept up to the standards we would like to see,” Phelps said.

Those who go there — like Joyce Minch — said that’s simply not true.

“I’ve been coming here for 30 years, I’ve never seen one mouse,” Minch said. “It’s as clean as can be.”

Commissioners said photos showed some clutter coming from the DAV store inside the building into the hallways of the former school building.

The clutter has since been cleaned up.

Garfield Township Fire Chief Kevin Tubbs also said the building is routinely inspected on a bi-annual basis and always passes.

“I would consider this a safe place wholeheartedly,” Tubbs said. “My parents have attended for many years and no problems, whatsoever, with anybody being here.”

For Joyce and others like Diana Schreer, memories of camaraderie at the building fill photo albums.

“We won’t have any place else in lake to get together and work puzzles and play games,” Minch said. “It gives a reason to get up in the morning.”

Phelps said the seniors will still get Meals-on-Wheels and have options to get a bus to three other locations in Harrison, Lake George and Clare.

