'Threat of violence' forced Tawas HS into 'soft' lockdown - WNEM TV 5

TAWAS CITY, MI (WNEM) -

Tawas Schools High School was put into “soft” lockdown following a "threat of violence" on Jan. 31.

The district confirmed the high school, with about 425 students, was on “soft” lockdown, meaning that a principal or administrator had to approve students entering or leaving the building.

Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser told TV5 that the Michigan State Police were called at 9:40 a.m. and that a "threat of violence" was written on a wall of a school bathroom.

The school has been searched with a K-9, and students were interviewed. Nothing was found, according to Kaiser.

There will be school on Thursday, according to the district.

