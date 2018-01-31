Principal put on leave during investigation into staff complaints

A Mid-Michigan principal is on paid leave during an investigation into complaints made by staff members.

William Tithof, the Principal for Bay City’s Washington Elementary, was put on leave on Jan. 30 following the complaints.

Superintendent Stephen Bigelow told TV5 that while he won’t comment on the number or type of complaints, he did say it was common practice to put a staff member on paid leave during an investigation.

There is no timeline for when the investigation will be complete, according to Bigelow.

Sara Moore, a music teacher at the school, has been named as interim principal effective Feb. 1.

