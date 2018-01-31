Principal put on leave during investigation into staff complaint - WNEM TV 5

Principal put on leave during investigation into staff complaints

Posted: Updated:
BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

A Mid-Michigan principal is on paid leave during an investigation into complaints made by staff members.

William Tithof, the Principal for Bay City’s Washington Elementary, was put on leave on Jan. 30 following the complaints.

Superintendent Stephen Bigelow told TV5 that while he won’t comment on the number or type of complaints, he did say it was common practice to put a staff member on paid leave during an investigation.

There is no timeline for when the investigation will be complete, according to Bigelow.

Sara Moore, a music teacher at the school, has been named as interim principal effective Feb. 1.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.