WantedWednesday: Searching for Brian McIntosh

He’s wanted on a felony warrant for burglary, and he’s the subject of this week’s #WantedWednesday.

Midland Police are asking for your help tracking down Brian Michael McIntosh.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

He is 5’11”, approximately 160 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.

McIntosh is wanted on a felony warrant for burglary-forced entry into a home, in Midland.

He also has a criminal bench warrant out of Midland County.

If you know where he is, call the Midland Police Department at (989) 839-4713.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.