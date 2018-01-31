Saginaw County reporting dramatic increase in influenza cases - WNEM TV 5

Saginaw County reporting dramatic increase in influenza cases

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

The Saginaw County Health Department is reporting a dramatic increase in influenza cases for the month of January.

In November 2017, there were 14 lab-confirmed cases in Saginaw County.

That number jumped to 70 lab-confirmed cases in December 2017.

But from January 1- 26, 2018, Saginaw County has confirmed 342 cases of influenza, mostly influenza Type A.

These cases are mostly impacting children under 5-years-old, and the elderly, and could be much higher because the number doesn’t include people going to walk-in clinics, according to the health department.

Compare that to last year when the Saginaw County Health Department said that from Jan 1-26, there were only 39 lab-confirmed cases of influenza.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.