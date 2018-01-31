Saginaw County reporting dramatic increase in influenza cases

The Saginaw County Health Department is reporting a dramatic increase in influenza cases for the month of January.

In November 2017, there were 14 lab-confirmed cases in Saginaw County.

That number jumped to 70 lab-confirmed cases in December 2017.

But from January 1- 26, 2018, Saginaw County has confirmed 342 cases of influenza, mostly influenza Type A.

These cases are mostly impacting children under 5-years-old, and the elderly, and could be much higher because the number doesn’t include people going to walk-in clinics, according to the health department.

Compare that to last year when the Saginaw County Health Department said that from Jan 1-26, there were only 39 lab-confirmed cases of influenza.

