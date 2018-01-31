Police investigate after boy dies from gunshot wound

Police are investigating after a boy died from a gunshot wound.

It happened shortly before midnight on Jan. 27 in Houghton Lake.

Police responded to the scene and tended to the boy until EMS arrived, the Denton Township Police Department said.

The boy was then transported to a hospital in Grayling and later flown to a hospital in Saginaw where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

It is unclear how old the boy was or how he was shot.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Denton Township Police Department, Michigan State Police and Roscommon County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene.

