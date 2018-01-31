Students spread positivity with new class

Some Mid-Michigan high school students are helping fellow classmates get through tough times.

"We'll be repeating this three times," said Jason Youngs, teacher at Grand Blanc High School.

His Positivity Project class focuses on 24 character traits throughout the school year.

"The kids create campaigns that kind of highlight each of those character traits. One of those character traits is perseverance," Youngs said.

The class recently recognized fellow students who have persevered through tough times, whether it was illness, injury, loss of a loved one, academic trials or personal issues.

Those students received certificates at a recent breakfast.

"We sent out a letter to the teachers, all the teachers and they could nominate someone who has like persevered," said Katelyn Spencer, student.

"We wanted to acknowledge them to let them know that what they are doing is counting towards something," said Gloriana Hannah, student.

"We really wanted to do something good for people and people that deserved to get recognized that may not have been before. So we planned that out and made it happen," said Jeremy Johnson, student.

The next goal for the class is to help out younger students in the school district. More specifically, mediating difference between students before they become serious.

"Middle school is usually where it starts at. Where all the issues and fights and all such cliques come up to high school. And that's where it starts. So we're going to go down and we're going to try to resolve that," said Amir Richards, student.

It's that type of hope and optimism that will help those younger students when they reach high school.

Students must apply to be accepted into the Positivity Project class.

