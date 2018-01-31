3 critically injured in Saginaw County crash

Three people were critically injured in a crash in Saginaw County on Wednesday.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at 3680 Sheridan Road in Spaulding Township.

A driver was stopped in the northbound lane attempting to turn into a driveway when a second vehicle, driven by a 52-year-old Saginaw man, was driving in the northbound lane at a high rate of speed and swerved to avoid hitting the first car, Saginaw County Sheriff's Lt. Miguel Gomez said.

The second vehicle went into the southbound lane and struck a vehicle driven by a 25-year-old female, Gomez said. There was a young child about 3 or 4-years-old in the third vehicle.

The woman, the child and the driver of the second vehicle were all taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

