Resident concerned about massive potholes in cemetery

Potholes, big enough to swallow a tire, are taking over a local graveyard.

Rey Vela reached out to TV5 in September because he was concerned about the state of the roads in the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Months later and still nothing has been done.

"This is getting ridiculous," Vela said.

He is upset about the potholes where his loved ones are buried.

"The place isn't being maintained. I've got to drive in the grass to avoid hitting the pot holes," Vela said. "It makes you angry to see what's going on in here and nothings being done about it."

The cemetery is owned by the Saginaw Catholic Diocese, which told TV5 in September it would patch some potholes before winter.

"They haven't done anything. We're still waiting and waiting," Vela said.

He feels like he is being ignored.

"You'd think they'd do something about it and they don't. So it just makes you feel like you're left out," Vela said.

A spokesperson for the dioceses said fixing the potholes has been a priority and they have been working on it. The diocese stated, "the Diocese has already requested and received bids to repair the area. This was done in late fall. Unfortunately, it was too late in the season to begin work. The most critical areas, which are affected by two broken water lines underneath the asphalt, will be repaired first in the spring."

Vela said he would like a specific date mentioned.

"We can't wait forever. They've got to get on with it," he said.

