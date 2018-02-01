Saginaw County dad creates active board game for families

A Saginaw County dad has created a board game to help families get fit and have a blast at the same time.

It's called “Snag the Flag” and to win players have to complete a number of challenges that can include such things as giving everyone a high five or acting out a funny skit with everyone.

"To me, the key to making anything easy is playing. So, I started thinking what if I made a game that was all to do with health and fitness, but it was fun, exciting, and kids basically wanted to do it?" Shaun Carter said.

The game isn't for sale yet.

