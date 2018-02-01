Midland native behind viral videos raises more than $100K for at - WNEM TV 5

Midland native behind viral videos raises more than $100K for at-risk youth

Posted: Updated:
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

A Midland native who’s famous for singing while painting has reached a huge milestone.

Joe Everson is the subject of several viral videos. He’s now raised more than a $100,000 for the After-School All-Stars - a national charity that helps at-risk youth.

His work raised more than $30,000 this month in Florida, and last June more than $70,000 during an event at the home of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

You can watch his viral videos on YouTube.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.