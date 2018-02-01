Midland native behind viral videos raises more than $100K for at-risk youth

A Midland native who’s famous for singing while painting has reached a huge milestone.

Joe Everson is the subject of several viral videos. He’s now raised more than a $100,000 for the After-School All-Stars - a national charity that helps at-risk youth.

His work raised more than $30,000 this month in Florida, and last June more than $70,000 during an event at the home of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

You can watch his viral videos on YouTube.

