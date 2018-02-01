Dancing deputy's parade fun goes viral

A dancing Louisiana deputy whose fancy two-steps at a parade have gone viral.

"I just want people to know that police are people and that we all have a job to do,” said Dep. Steve Hoffmann, a St. Tammany Reserve Deputy.

Every day across America, law enforcement officers are gearing up and strapping on the tools of their trade - prepared to hit the streets and serve and protect the public.

But when Hoffmann steps out - he steps out.

"I’m just one of those people that when I hear music I start moving and, you know, when the music comes on I start shaking my butt and when it happens it happens,” he said.

His wasn't the only butt shaking along the parade route for Slidellians. When Hoffman started dancing a couple of things happened. Folks in the crowd started dancing too and those who weren't went for their cell phones and social media.

"It totally surprised me to go from just dancing and having a good ole time to being all over the internet and all over Facebook,” Hoffman said.

Hoffmann is an Air Force vet and five-year reserve deputy.

"My goal in life is to make people happy, do things for people. Service,” he said.

