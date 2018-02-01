Cold air and snow showers return

After a mild day on Wednesday with temperatures jumping back into the 30s, it's back to the cold air we go! Temperatures have already maxed out early on Thursday and it's only downward spiral from here for the rest of the day.

Thursday Afternoon & Tonight

It is the first day of February and we are starting off the new month on a very chilly note. Temperatures peaked this morning and continue to drop. All thanks to a passing cold front. That cold front is dropping temperatures into the teens this afternoon, and it is kicking up the winds. Winds are strong coming out of the Northwest around 10 - 20 mph, gusting near 30 mph. That is doing two things. One, it is giving us very cold wind chill readings in the single digits and if not below zero. And for two, the winds are producing some lake-effect snow bands. Isolated snow showers and flurries are in the forecast for the rest of the day. That will drop visibility if you receive some snow showers, so plan accordingly.

Temperatures will plummet through the overnight period, as actual temperatures will drop into the single digits. As if that wasn't cold enough for you, a breezy northwesterly wind will drop our wind chill values down towards zero and below zero for the overnight hours and into tomorrow morning.

Friday

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy on Friday and the cold air will not budge.

Afternoon high temperatures will be below average. Temperatures will only climb into the teens and low 20s at best, with wind chills running even colder in the single numbers, if not below zero.

You should have no trouble with any Friday evening plans either, as we expect to remain fairly dry outside of an isolated flurries or snow showers. No significant accumulation would be expected. Just make sure to bundle up and plan accordingly to the very cold temperatures.

Lows Friday night fall into the single numbers and low teens once again.

Weekend Snow

Snow is in the forecast for both days of your weekend, but there have been some changes in the timing of this snow. We'll have a chance for some snow early in the day, then likely get a dry period. After that, snow showers moves through the area.

The main round of snow is expected to arrive toward the evening hours of Saturday night. Snow becomes more steady as the night goes on as a clipper system dives in from the northwest.

Snow continues into Sunday morning before eventually tapering off Sunday evening.

It's still too early to get specific on snowfall totals and the exact timing of this system, but generally expect around a 1-4" or 2-5" type snow this weekend. It appears everyone will see at least some accumulation.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.