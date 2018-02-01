Frigid Friday ahead of a snowy Saturday

The calendar has flipped over to February, and it seems our weather may have caught on!

Overnight

Temperatures will plummet through the overnight period, sinking all the way into the single digits. If that wasn't cold enough, a northwesterly breeze of 10-20 mph will give nearly all of us wind chill readings below zero. Isolated flurries will hinder the region at times overnight, but will be light in nature and little (if any) accumulation is expected.

Friday

Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of morning flurries, but the cold air simply will not budge.

High temperatures Friday afternoon will settle in the upper teens, and a few locations will claw all the way to 20 degrees, if they're lucky. Either way, that persistent west wind at 10-15mph will provide wind chill readings close to and below zero once again. Dressing in several layers is an excellent idea.

You shouldn't have any trouble with Friday travel plans, as we expect to remain fairly dry outside of isolated pockets of flurries or snow showers. While no significant snowfall is expected, be ready to battle that brisk wind all the way into the evening hours.

Friday night low temperatures will tumble once again into the single digits and low teens.

Weekend Snow

Snow is in the forecast for both days of your weekend, but there have been some changes in the timing of this snow. We'll have a chance for snow showers early in our Saturday, then we can expect a few hours of plain cloudy skies before a more moderate snowfall begins to sweep across the region in the later parts of the afternoon.

Snow will continue falling at a faster rate as a clipper system dives into the area by the Saturday evening hours, then steadily continues overnight into Sunday. The snow finally comes to an end late Sunday afternoon after leaving some accumulations behind for all of us.

Latest forecast trends are showing a southward shift in the heaviest snowfall totals from this event. Click the included map to a closer look.

All snowfall forecasts are for Saturday through Sunday evening, and the First Warn 5 Weather Team will continue to provide you with the latest updates as we head into the weekend.

In the meantime, bundle up and try to stay warm!

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.