Michigan meteorite studied in Chicago

Scientists at Chicago’s Field Museum are studying a piece of a meteor that broke apart earlier this month over Michigan.

"This is a map of the magnesium concentration and a slice of the meteorite. So, there is a hole in that meteorite,” said Jennika Greer, a University of Chicago graduate student.

The meteorite, which is the size of a peach pit, arrived Wednesday.

NASA scientists said it's from a six-foot-wide meteor that broke apart about 20 miles over earth on January 16.

A meteorite hunter found it on a snow-covered lake and donated it to the Field Museum.

