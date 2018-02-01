Michigan basketball player excels despite having only one hand

Nearly every high school student wants to go beyond their own expectations.

It doesn't matter if it's in the classroom or doing something athletically, one Alpena, Michigan student isn't making any excuses for how he plays on the hardwood.

Kayden Wisniewski has been dreaming about suiting up as a Wildcat since he was young.

"I loved watching the old groups that use to come through when I was a little kid, I loved coming to ugh wildcat basketball games with my friends watching them, because I remember watching them and went man I want that to be me one day you know,” he said.

Wisniewski played JV basketball last year as a sophomore. Now, he has all the skills that impressed Head Coach John Pintar to put him on varsity.

"He can knock down a shot for us. It brought an offensive weapon that can really give us a spark out there,” Pintar said.

Wisniewski accomplished all of this without the use of a left hand.

The junior guard suffered a birth defect early on in his childhood, but he's never seen his disability as a setback.

"I looked as it as motivation. Everybody already says, ‘He can only do this, he can only do that.’ I can do everything everyone else can. So, it doesn't matter to me what you have to say because I'm going to do what you have to do,” Wisniewski said.

Copyright 2018 CBS News / WBKB. All rights reserved.