Morning Moment: Monopoly to release 'cheaters' edition

Raise your hand if you've cheated playing Monopoly.

Monopoly is releasing a special “cheaters” edition of the classic game.

In this version, fans are encouraged to play dirty and the goal is to not get caught.

Insiders report the new game will include several tasks for players to complete.

If you can successfully cheat your way to getting them done, you'll get rewards. But if you get caught, you could end up wearing a handcuff that literally chains you to the game.

The cheaters edition is expected to be released this fall.

When our Wake Up team was asked whether they've cheated while playing the game, TV5 anchor Alana Holland openly admitted to "speeding up the process."

“I mean, I didn’t like steal money from the banker. But I’m sure we sped up the game somehow,” Alana said.

While her co-anchors jokingly scolded her for playing dirty, Meteorologist Chris Easlick also admitted he's gypped people on a couple deals.

“I would say I’ve ‘fleeced’ somebody. In like a trade. I’ve bent the rules a little bit to move things along,” Chris said.

