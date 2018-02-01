Police need help identifying man in surveillance photos - WNEM TV 5

Police need help identifying man in surveillance photos

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: Saginaw County Sheriff's Office Source: Saginaw County Sheriff's Office
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities need the public’s help identifying a person of interest.

The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office posted several surveillance video images to their Facebook page Thursday asking for help identifying a man seen in the photos.

The man appears to have visited the store on different occasions, as he’s seen wearing different hats in the photos.

Police did not say why they want to identify him.

 If you have information, please contact Det. Larry Biniecki at 989-790-5442. 

