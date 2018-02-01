Man arrested for abuse of 11-month-old girl - WNEM TV 5

Man arrested for abuse of 11-month-old girl

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SANILAC COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities say a young girl was airlifted to a Mid-Michigan hospital with serious injuries after a man abused her. 

The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office said they were called about 1:40 p.m. to Mckenzie Hospital in Sandusky on Wednesday, Jan. 31 for an alleged child abuse complaint.

Investigators learn the 11-month-old girl was assaulted by a male subject during the morning hours while she was in the man’s care.

The child was taken to McKenzie Hospital by personal vehicle and later airlifted to a Flint area hospital by helicopter for treatment of serious injuries.

Police said a 22-year-old man was interviewed by the sheriff’s office and arrested for felony child abuse.

The suspect is currently being held in the Sanilac County Jail. His name has not been released.

Child Protective Services is also involved in the case, the sheriff’s office said.

