AGA expects about $4.76 billion to be bet on Super Bowl LII

We are just a few days away from the Super Bowl and whether it's Super Bowl squares or betting big in Las Vegas, millions will be putting money down on the game.

The American Gambling Association expects about $4.76 billion will be bet on Super Bowl LII, but only about three percent of that money will be bet in Nevada - one of the few states with legalized sports gambling.

The rest of it will come through illegal offshore books and local bookies.

The Supreme Court is currently weighing a decision that could open the door to legalized sports betting outside Nevada, with a decision expected by June.

Do you think sports gambling should be legalized? What do you think would be the positives or the negatives of such a decision?

