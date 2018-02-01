Workplace slayings suspect had AK-47, ammunition - WNEM TV 5

Workplace slayings suspect had AK-47, ammunition

TAYLOR, MI (AP) -

Authorities say a man who fatally shot two workers at separate Detroit-area businesses was armed with an AK-47 assault rifle and had more than 200 rounds of ammunition.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told reporters Thursday that the 45-year-old suspect appeared to have a "hit list in his mind" and was on a "planned killing spree."

One worker was slain Thursday morning at a trucking company in Taylor, southwest of Detroit. The suspect then carjacked a semi-trailer cab and drove about 30 miles north to Pontiac, where 58-year-old Eriverto Perez was shot to death at an aluminum stamping business.

He then drove to a trucking firm in nearby Waterford Township, but left when he could not find a person he was seeking.

The suspect was wounded and arrested following a shootout with police in Waterford Township.

