Construction to begin on M-20 bridge in Midland

A major bridge in Midland County is getting a major makeover.

Starting next week, the M-20 bridge over the Tittabawassee River will be torn down and a new bridge will be built.

"The plan is to completely replace the bridge and also the road approaches on either end," said Jason Garza, construction engineer manager for the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Garza said structural deficiencies in the bridge's foundation led to the $21.3 million project. He said traffic will still be able to cross during construction, but lane shifts will take place.

"We will be putting two lanes of traffic, one lane each direction on the eastbound lanes over the bridge. Once we're done with that, which we're hoping is sometime in the fall of 2018, then we'll flip traffic, put everybody on the new side," Garza said.

The project is expected to wrap up around July 2019. Until then some wonder if the work could cut into the bottom line of local businesses.

"Of course it'll probably affect traffic a little bit, you know. And people will have to plan a little bit more accordingly to make sure that they're here on time. But I don't think that it's going to be a huge effect," said Chris Whitted, owner of Great Beginnings Winery.

MDOT said they are going to do all they can to make the commute as easy as possible for drivers who can't avoid the area.

"At this point we've tried to mitigate that as much as possible, but we do expect some delays of traffic trying to get over the bridge. Just because it will be down to one lane. So we just kind of have to get through it as best we can and try to mitigate as many of the delays as we can," Garza said.

