Woman encourages everyone to get CPR training after saving man's life

Not all heroes wear capes.

Some wear blue scrubs and sometimes do their best work, even when they are off duty.

"I said, 'I'm a nurse.' And he said, 'We need you here right away,'" said Dawn Santos, registered nurse at St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw.

Santos was at Applebees having dinner with her husband last year when someone yelled for medical attention. A man was choking on his food.

"His neck was totally on his chest and I looked at him and his color was gray. And he was what we call diaphoretic, which is sweating. And I knew he was in trouble," Santos said.

Santos said she immediately sprung into action.

"I laid him down on the floor with the help of the water and checked for a pulse. There was no pulse and he was not breathing. So I immediately started CPR," Santos said.

At the time of the incident, Santos had recently got her ACLS certification, which means she was certified in an advanced form of CPR.

"I appreciate that training. I know that I have nothing in a restaurant that's going to help me like I do in the hospital," Santos said.

She said she is thankful she was able to put that training to us when it was needed most, knowing if she hadn't been there the man could have died.

After the incident, the man was taken to St. Mary's Hospital, which just happens to be where Santos works.

"It made me feel really good to see that he was sitting up and talking and he looked like he was on his way to getting better," Santos said.

She said she recommends CPR training to everyone, even if they are not in the medical field.

