Annual Ann Arbor deer cull comes up short of city's goal - WNEM TV 5

Annual Ann Arbor deer cull comes up short of city's goal

ANN ARBOR, MI (AP) -

An annual effort to reduce Ann Arbor's deer population has come up short of the city's goal.

The Ann Arbor News reports that sharpshooters killed 115 deer from Jan. 8 through Wednesday. Plans had called for up to 250 deer to be culled in the hunt in city parks, nature areas and other locations.

A memo from the city's administrator to the Ann Arbor City Council said challenges included the inability to get to some areas where deer were located, weather patterns, and -- to a lesser extent -- interruptions from protesters.

People opposing the hunt gathered near shooting zones. When they saw sharpshooters, they yelled: "Stop the shoot! Save the deer!"

A total of 156 deer were killed during culls in 2016 and 2017.

