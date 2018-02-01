Annual Ann Arbor deer cull comes up short of city's goal

An annual effort to reduce Ann Arbor's deer population has come up short of the city's goal.

The Ann Arbor News reports that sharpshooters killed 115 deer from Jan. 8 through Wednesday. Plans had called for up to 250 deer to be culled in the hunt in city parks, nature areas and other locations.

A memo from the city's administrator to the Ann Arbor City Council said challenges included the inability to get to some areas where deer were located, weather patterns, and -- to a lesser extent -- interruptions from protesters.

People opposing the hunt gathered near shooting zones. When they saw sharpshooters, they yelled: "Stop the shoot! Save the deer!"

A total of 156 deer were killed during culls in 2016 and 2017.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.