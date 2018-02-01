Students upset with how MSU handled forum

It was standing room only Thursday night at a forum at Michigan State University as the school works to recover from the Larry Nassar scandal.

That forum was hosted by a member of the Board of Trustees, which was heavily criticized for its response to Nassar's victims.

"I hope that one day there will be a change and I'll be proud to call myself a Spartan again," said Kat Ebert, survivor of disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Ebert is also a MSU student. She demanded action at the forum.

"Obviously the largest U.S. case of pedophilia is not enough for the board members to step down. I guess I'm just wondering what it does take," Ebert said.

She said the forum was too little too late.

"I think they hear me. I don't think they're listening because if they were they would've done something to make a difference at this point," Ebert said.

The forum was meant to be a transparent meeting where Trustee Brian Mosallam could hear what people had to say.

"Sometimes I think we've come across as tone deaf and that's why I'm here. To listen," Mosallam said.

Some question how transparent it was when not everyone got to have their voice heard.

You had to have a wristband to get into the forum.

"There's only so many wristbands. 450 people? There's way more people that want to have a say," said Brittany Wise, student.

Wise was left waiting in line.

"I think that it speaks volumes to what this university actually wants and I think that's to simply uphold their image. I don't think they want to hear from us. I think they want to make it look like they want to hear from us," Wise said.

Mosallam said there are plans for more events like this.

"Next time we'll get a bigger room. If I could fit the world in here I would," he said.

Ebert hopes next time they do better.

"It's a step, a baby step in the right direction. If it even means anything. If they even take anything we say seriously," Ebert said.

