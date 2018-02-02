Firebirds Host Sarnia Friday for First-Annual “Carload Night”

Flint, Mich. – The Flint Firebirds return home to the Dort Federal Event Center this Friday night when the club faces-off against the Sarnia Sting. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. for the Firebirds’ first-annual “Carload Night.”



Sponsored by Black Rock Bar & Grill in Davison, ‘Carload Night’ allows fans to load up friends, co-workers and family members in one vehicle for a flat rate of $35. Cars, mini-vans, RVs, campers and buses are welcome! One price of $35, plus parking, for all vehicles translates into reserved silver level admission for all guests in the vehicle. The Firebirds remind all fans to be safe and responsible and make sure that everyone is buckled up inside the vehicle.



The Sarnia Sting come to Flint as the fourth-ranked team in North America. In their last 10 games, the Sting have not lost in regulation, posting a 9-0-1-0 record in that time. Sarnia forward Jordan Kyrou (St. Louis Blues) is arguably the best player in the OHL, notching an impressive 80 points in 32 games this season.



Blue Line Club Menu:

Presented by Great Lakes Sandwich Co & Cafe, Friday evening's dinner menu for the Blue Line Club features pot roast with gravy, barbecue chicken wings, meatballs, cheesy chicken philly sliders, baked mostaccioli, steamed vegetable medley, tossed salad, dinners rolls with butter and assorted desserts. Friday's menu is available to all sponsors and season ticket holders for $15 per person. Dinner RSVPs are encouraged by emailing Karla Turner at karla@flintfirebirds.com.



