SVSU Women drop road matchup at LSSU, 63-60

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. -The SVSU Women traveled to the Upper Peninsula once again for the season, playing at Lake Superior State University on Thursday (Feb. 1) night in GLIAC play. In a back-and-forth game that featured 13 ties and 18 lead changes, the Cardinals came up just short in the final seconds and dropped the game to the Lakers by a final score of 63-60.

After a brief lead by the Lakers to begin the first quarter, the Cards responded and led by as many as five points at 10-5 after consecutive layups from Anna Hall, Abby Duffy and Hannah Settingsgaard. SVSU would fight back a couple more LSSU comebacks and would lead 16-14 after the opening 10 minutes of play after a Duffy layup.

The second quarter saw the home squad build a pair of six-point leads, the second coming with the score 27-21 at the 4:54 point and media stoppage. The Cards got within a single point a couple times, however, the Lakers carried a 32-30 lead into the half after Rozhane Wells hit a layup with just four seconds left in the half.

Duffy had a game-high 10 first half points and game-high four rebounds as well while playing all 20 minutes. Settingsgaard had seven first half points.

The Cards led by as many as four points a pair of times in the third and the game remained tight as a Duffy layup with 26 seconds showing put the visitors up 48-46 after the third, sending the game to the fourth quarter.

Neither team led by more than two points throughout the final quarter and a Settingsgaard jumper with 3:11 to play put the Cardinals up 60-59, which would hold true all the way until there were 21 seconds left in the contest.

That's when LSSU hit a triple to take a 62-60 edge, swinging the momentum once again.

Saginaw Valley, with a couple of fouls to give, was forced to foul until the Lakers went to the foul line. LSSU converted on one of the two shots, keeping the game within a possession with five seconds left to play.

After a Cardinal timeout advanced the ball into the front court, a last-second effort three-pointer fell no good and the Lakers secured the 63-60 victory.

