Northwood men's Basketball Drops 88-60 Contest At No. 3 Ferris State

February 1, 2018 OVERVIEW – FERRIS STATE SCORE: No. 3 Ferris State Bulldogs 88, Northwood Timberwolves 60 RECORDS: Ferris State (22-1, 12-1 GLIAC), Northwood (9-12, 5-8 GLIAC) LOCATION: Wink Arena – Big Rapids, Mich. RECAP: No. 3 Ferris State uses a huge second half to defeat Northwood 88-60 Thursday night (February 1), snapping Northwood's six-game winning streak FIRST HALF Northwood played a strong opening half, leading for 11:18 compared to Ferris State at 4:44.

NU also held the biggest lead of the opening half, going up by six (21-15) with 8:43 remaining.

The Bulldogs scored the final five points of the half to lead 37-35 at the break.

Northwood finished the opening half shooting 46.2 percent (12-26), compared to Ferris State at 41.0 percent (16-39).

FSU earned the lead thanks to an 11-5 edge in offensive rebounds, which led to a 12-5 advantage in second chance points. SECOND HALF Ferris State came out on fire to start the second half, taking a two-point half time lead and extending it to 62-39 less than eight minutes into the second half

NU got no closer than 18 the remainder of the game.

FSU's offense put up 51 points in the final 20 minutes, thanks to shooting 51.4 percent from the floor (18-35).

Northwood shot just 26.5 percent in the half (9-34) while going 1-8 from 3-point range (12.5 percent). GAME STATS FG PERCENTAGE: Ferris State .459 (34-74), Northwood .350 (21-60)

3-PT PERCENTAGE: Ferris State .235 (4-17), Northwood .214 (3-14)

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE: Ferris State .762 (16-21), Northwood .714 (15-21)

REBOUNDS: Ferris State 50 (17 offensive), Northwood 38 (11 offensive)

ASSISTS/TURNOVERS: Ferris State 26/8, Northwood 13/14

POINTS IN THE PAINT: Ferris State 44, Northwood 30

POINTS OFF TURNOVERS: Ferris State 17, Northwood 9

SECOND CHANCE POINTS: Ferris State 18, Northwood 5

BENCH POINTS: Ferris State 25, Northwood 37 TOP NU PERFORMERS David Jellinek: 14 points

Trey McBride/ Demitri Martin : Eight points UP NEXT The Timberwolves will travel to Lake Superior State Saturday (February 3). Game time is set for 3 p.m.