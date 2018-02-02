Northwood men's Basketball Drops 88-60 Contest At No. 3 Ferris State

|
February 1, 2018
OVERVIEW – FERRIS STATE
SCORE: No. 3 Ferris State Bulldogs 88, Northwood Timberwolves 60
RECORDS: Ferris State (22-1, 12-1 GLIAC), Northwood (9-12, 5-8 GLIAC)
LOCATION: Wink Arena – Big Rapids, Mich.
RECAP: No. 3 Ferris State uses a huge second half to defeat Northwood 88-60 Thursday night (February 1), snapping Northwood's six-game winning streak
FIRST HALF
- Northwood played a strong opening half, leading for 11:18 compared to Ferris State at 4:44.
- NU also held the biggest lead of the opening half, going up by six (21-15) with 8:43 remaining.
- The Bulldogs scored the final five points of the half to lead 37-35 at the break.
- Northwood finished the opening half shooting 46.2 percent (12-26), compared to Ferris State at 41.0 percent (16-39).
- FSU earned the lead thanks to an 11-5 edge in offensive rebounds, which led to a 12-5 advantage in second chance points.
SECOND HALF
- Ferris State came out on fire to start the second half, taking a two-point half time lead and extending it to 62-39 less than eight minutes into the second half
- NU got no closer than 18 the remainder of the game.
- FSU's offense put up 51 points in the final 20 minutes, thanks to shooting 51.4 percent from the floor (18-35).
- Northwood shot just 26.5 percent in the half (9-34) while going 1-8 from 3-point range (12.5 percent).
GAME STATS
- FG PERCENTAGE: Ferris State .459 (34-74), Northwood .350 (21-60)
- 3-PT PERCENTAGE: Ferris State .235 (4-17), Northwood .214 (3-14)
- FREE THROW PERCENTAGE: Ferris State .762 (16-21), Northwood .714 (15-21)
- REBOUNDS: Ferris State 50 (17 offensive), Northwood 38 (11 offensive)
- ASSISTS/TURNOVERS: Ferris State 26/8, Northwood 13/14
- POINTS IN THE PAINT: Ferris State 44, Northwood 30
- POINTS OFF TURNOVERS: Ferris State 17, Northwood 9
- SECOND CHANCE POINTS: Ferris State 18, Northwood 5
- BENCH POINTS: Ferris State 25, Northwood 37
TOP NU PERFORMERS
UP NEXT
- The Timberwolves will travel to Lake Superior State Saturday (February 3). Game time is set for 3 p.m.