Lakers defeat Saginaw Valley in GLIAC action

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. -- The Saginaw Valley State University Men's Basketball team hit the road for a road matchup at Lake Superior State University on Thursday (Feb. 1) night.

The opening half went in LSSU's favor throughout, with the Lakers shooting 44.8% from the floor while the Cardinals started the opening 20 minutes with a 20.7 shooting percentage. With the exception of when the game was tied at 2-2, the Lakers held the lead the entire way and would build a lead as much as 21 points (35-14) with 2:18 showing on the clock before holding a 37-19 lead heading into the halftime break.

Fred John Jr. recorded a team-best six points in the first half while DJ Hoskins added five points for the Cards. Mike Wells Jr. and Liam Evans each had four to account for Saginaw Valley's first half scoring.

The second half remained in control for the home team, as the Lakers put up 50 points while shooting 67.7% in the final 20 minutes of play in comparison to the Cardinals' 35 points on 56.5% shooting.

That second period dominance allowed Lake Superior State to seal a 33-point victory as the final score was 87-54.

Inside the Boxscore

Evans recorded his first career double-double, earning Meijer "Player of the Game" honors with his 10 points, adding career-highs of 10 rebounds and three assists.

Wells added 14 points while Hoskins had 12 points for the visitors.

James Toohey chipped-in with eight points and five boards for SV.

The Lakers out-rebounded the Cardinals by a 38-27 margin and had 38 bench points in comparison to SVSU's six.

LSSU shot 56.7% from the floor while Saginaw Valley shot at a 36.5% clip.

Up Next...

SVSU remains on the road as it competes at Ferris State University on Saturday (Feb. 3) afternoon. The Cardinals and No. 3 Bulldogs will tip at 1:00 p.m. as the first end of the GLIAC doubleheader between the schools.

