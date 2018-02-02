New tech helps keep track of kids on their way home from school

Parents can worry about their little ones while they are away at school and that can include the fear of them catching the wrong bus home.

A new bus feature could help quiet those worries by sending instant updates on when your child boards and leaves the bus.

Tyler Drive debuted in upstate New York where students were handed ID cards to check in and out of the bus by using scanners.

It even helps bus drivers keep track of students and their locations.

This technology is designed to improve child safety and make things easier for busy parents.

