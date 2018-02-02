Break out the shovels!

Well, Phil did in fact see his shadow earlier this morning. According to legend, we're going to be seeing 6 more weeks of winter. The forecast for at least the first week looks to hold true. Since our big cool down Thursday, temperatures will be staying much colder with some brutal wind chills. No big warm ups look to be on the horizon.

In addition to the cold, we have some accumulating snow on the way for the weekend. Check out the full forecast!

Overnight

Overcast skies will give way to scattered snow showers overnight. A light coating of snow can be expected where these snow showers occur, including on roadways. Temperatures will settle into the low teens, with wind chills continuing to hover in the single-digits to below zero at times.

Saturday

Some snow will be possible early in the day on Saturday, with the highest chances the farther west and north you are. This snow is expected to be on the lighter side and will come to an end, giving a break before snow returns in the afternoon and evening. Highs will generally be in the middle and upper 20s. Winds will still be breezy out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

The second round of snow arriving in the afternoon and evening will increase in intensity into Saturday evening and continuing into the overnight hours. If you have travel plans this weekend and are flexible, Saturday morning and early afternoon would be the ideal times. There may be snow around, but it will likely come down a bit lighter than it will late Saturday and into Sunday.

Sunday

The snow will continue to fall going into the morning hours. Going throughout the rest of the day, we look to see this system start to exit Mid-Michigan and the snow activity will be winding down throughout the afternoon and evening. Highs on Sunday dropping back into the lower and middle 20s.

Click on the included map for a closer look at snowfall totals, and remember to check back with us for updates!

Keep an eye on our Weather Alerts pages for any advisories or warnings that may be issued as the event draws closer!

Here's where we expect snowfall totals to fall from this system:

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.