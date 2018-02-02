Fairly quiet Friday, accumulating snow this weekend

Winter has returned in Mid-Michigan with a big change in temperatures as the day went on Thursday. By yesterday evening we were certainly feeling it and there doesn't appear to be much relief today.

In addition to the cold, we have some accumulating snow on the way for the weekend. We'll break it down below!

Today & Tonight

Temperatures have fallen into the single digits and low teens for the early morning commute and if that wasn't cold enough, a breezy northwesterly wind is keeping our wind chills around 0 to -10 in many locations as we kick off our Friday.

You'll of course need to bundle up out the door and expect more of the same this afternoon with highs only jumping into the teens and wind chills hovering in the single digits if not below zero all day long. That northwest wind will be around 10 to 15 miles per hour.

In addition to the cold, we have some scattered flurries and snow showers around Mid-Michigan this morning. Expect a few hit and miss flurries and snow showers through the day today, before winding down a bit later on this evening. Any accumulations are expected to be minor.

Don't expect many major problems through your evening plans, just keep an eye out for any slick areas in places that do see a little snow today, especially with our temperatures on the colder side. Temperatures through this evening will feel near and below zero with the wind chill as well, with overnight lows bottoming out around 10.

Saturday & Sunday

Some snow will be possible early in the day on Saturday, with the highest chances the farther west you are. This snow is expected to be on the lighter side and will come to an end, giving a break before snow returns in the afternoon and evening.

That snow arriving in the afternoon and evening will become steady as Saturday evening goes on and continue right into Sunday morning. Eventually, snow will start winding down on Sunday afternoon and evening.

If you have travel plans this weekend and are flexible, Saturday morning and early afternoon would be the ideal times. There may be snow around, but it's will likely come down a bit lighter than it will late Saturday and Sunday.

No advisories are currently issued, but there may be some issued this afternoon or at the very latest by Saturday morning. A general 3-6" of snow is expected right now for most of Mid-Michigan, but some areas near Lake Huron and areas to the west closer to the influence of Lake Michigan may see locally higher totals.

Be sure to check back for the latest forecast this afternoon and even Saturday morning as we'll continue assessing the latest data and continue to refine snowfall expectations.

Highs on Saturday will generally be in the middle and upper 20s, with highs on Sunday dropping back into the lower and middle 20s.

