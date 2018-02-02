Plan for slick travel

Snow is winding down this evening, but it managed to pack quite a punch. The condition of main roads across Mid-Michigan will be improving for your Monday morning commute, but the back roads will still be slick and snow covered. It's probably a good idea to set the alarm a little early to ensure you aren't late.

Overnight

As the snow comes to an end this evening, the most obvious thing to pay attention to would be cleaning up. However, the passage of the cold front will usher in some very chilly air. In fact, our temperatures have been plummeting most of our day on Sunday. Overnight, we can expect lows to drop into the mid single digits. Check out our Current Temperatures Map to see how cold it is in your neighborhood. Once you factor in winds out of the west northwest at 5 to 15 mph, it will feel more like it is below zero across most, if not all of Mid-Michigan.

Tomorrow

Whether they're headed to school or outside to enjoy a snow day, make sure you bundle the kids up before they go out. Temperatures in the morning will be very cold, but will at least rebound into the low 20s during the afternoon. Sunshine will be around during the day initially and then a few clouds will filter in, leading to a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will still be breezy out of the west southwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tomorrow Night into Tuesday

It won't take long for snow to return to the picture. By tomorrow evening, scattered snow showers will move back into Mid-Michigan. They won't be nearly as widespread as our snow was this week and the best chance for snow will be closer to Flint, Grand Blanc, Fenton, and the I-69 corridor. That snow will move out Tuesday morning, but some clouds will remain for the afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will top out in the low 20s.

