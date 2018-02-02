Plan for slick travel, advisories are still in place for much of Mid-Michigan

The snow continues to be an issue across Mid-Michigan today. It will be widespread to start the day, but will become more scattered as we move into the afternoon hours. Roads across the area will all be slick and snow covered through at least this evening, so please use caution if you need to travel.

Current Weather Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for the counties of Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Midland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, and Tuscola until 3 PM Sunday.

Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for the counties of Clare, Gratiot, and Isabella until 3 PM.

Today & Tonight

If you're traveling in Mid-Michigan today, plan on allowing for extra time as there are plenty of snow covered roads, especially less traveled roads.

Snow will wind down from west to east into the afternoon and evening, with some moderate snowfall rates and low visibility at times. An additional 1-4" of snow is possible today before this system finally pulls away. We have the snowfall outlook pictured at the bottom of this article.

Roads will be slick on their own, but add in falling temperatures into the teens and single digits this afternoon and evening, and it's possible we'll have some icy conditions developing later today as well. Remember, salt becomes less effective when temperatures start to drop to this level, so be careful.

For the overnight period, expect skies to clear out a bit with lows bottoming out in the single numbers. It's not out of the question for some areas to fall below zero. Winds won't be overly strong, but enough to keep wind chills around 0 to -15 for Monday morning.

