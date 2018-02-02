Staying cold, accumulating snow this weekend

Well, Phil did in fact see his shadow earlier this morning. According to legend, we're going to be seeing 6 more weeks of winter. The forecast for at least the first week looks to hold true. Since our big cool down Thursday, temperatures will be staying much colder with some brutal wind chills. No big warm ups look to be on the horizon.

In addition to the cold, we have some accumulating snow on the way for the weekend. Check out the full forecast!

Today & Tonight

You'll of course need to bundle up out the door and expect more of the same this afternoon with highs only jumping into the teens and wind chills hovering in the single digits if not below zero all day long. That northwest wind will be around 10 to 15 miles per hour.

In addition to the cold, we have some scattered flurries and snow showers around Mid-Michigan this afternoon. Expect a few hit and miss flurries and snow showers through the day today, before winding down a bit later on this evening. Any accumulations are expected to be minor.

Don't expect many major problems through your evening plans, just keep an eye out for any slick areas in places that do see a little snow today, especially with our temperatures on the colder side. Temperatures through this evening will feel near and below zero with the wind chill as well, with overnight lows bottoming out around 10.

Saturday

Some snow will be possible early in the day on Saturday, with the highest chances the farther west and north you are. This snow is expected to be on the lighter side and will come to an end, giving a break before snow returns in the afternoon and evening. Highs will generally be in the middle and upper 20s. Winds will still be breezy out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

The second round of snow arriving in the afternoon and evening will increase in intensity into Saturday evening and continuing into the overnight hours. If you have travel plans this weekend and are flexible, Saturday morning and early afternoon would be the ideal times. There may be snow around, but it will likely come down a bit lighter than it will late Saturday and into Sunday.

Sunday

The snow will continue to fall going into the morning hours. Going throughout the rest of the day, we look to see this system start to exit Mid-Michigan and the snow activity will be winding down throughout the afternoon and evening. Highs on Sunday dropping back into the lower and middle 20s.

No advisories are currently issued, but there may be some issued later this evening or at the very latest by Saturday morning. A general 3-5" of snow is expected right now for most of Mid-Michigan, but some areas near Lake Huron and areas to the west closer to the influence of Lake Michigan may see locally higher totals. Looking good to stay warm indoors and enjoy the Superbowl!

Here's where we expect snowfall totals to fall from this system:

Be sure to check back for the latest forecast this evening and even Saturday morning as we'll continue assessing the latest data and continue to refine snowfall expectations.

Happy Friday and Groundhog's day everyone!

